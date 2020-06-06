Hot and humid again today

Hot weather will continue throughout the weekend before some relief arrives early next week.

We will have plenty of sunshine today with just a few high level clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, which will be the hottest day of the year so far for most locations.

The humidity will also remain high, which will put the heat index from 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Sunday will be hot too with highs in the low to mid 90s. South winds will be breezy, which should help to stir up the air a bit.

Hot and breezy conditions will last into Monday as we remain dry for the next few days.

Big changes will arrive Tuesday as a strong cold front is set to move through the area.

The front will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s then will rapidly fall into the 60s as the front passes by the afternoon and evening. Strong northwest winds are expected too.

This will allow for some heat relief through the middle of next week with lower humidity as highs are forecast to return to the low and mid 80s.