Hot Monday, strong storms Tuesday

Hot weather will stay with us again on Monday before a strong cold front brings some heat relief and storm chances Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday will start out warm again in the 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will start out warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s before a strong cold front brings sharply cooler conditions and gusty winds.

As the front moves through, it will allow a few thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe.

Behind the front, temperatures will rapidly fall into the 60s during the evening with much lower humidity.

Humidity will remain lower through the middle to end of the week with high temperatures remaining in the 80s.