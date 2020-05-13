Hot Jobs returns: what were those jobs we talked about at 4:00?

Here are the Hot Jobs listings Ralph mentioned on the News at 4 Wednesday, and the important numbers to enter to file for these positions. To apply, just go to www.KansasWorks.com and get started!

DAVICON of Manhattan needs CDL Truckers:

Local driving to haul construction related materials, home every evening, excellent pay with opportunities for additional benefits. Minimum of two years driving experience with clean MVR. Check vehicles to ensure that mechanical, safety, and emergency equipment is in good working order. Follow appropriate safety procedures for transporting dangerous goods. Inspect loads to ensure that cargo is secure. Apply for this position at #11178332.

Electrician wanted, for the National Bio-Agro Facility:

Utilizes a wide variety of test equipment such as test meters, bolometers, ammeters, wattmeters and ohmmeters. Must have skill to perform according to accepted trade methods and techniques in the installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, replacement and repair of electrical distribution systems, oil and dry transformers, motor control centers, a wide range of voltage (15 kv and under), amperage, phase and frequency systems and a large variety of equipment. For the NBAF position, enter Job Order #11189065.

Call Center Agents for Aerotek, of Topeka

These agents will be handling outbound calls for the Health and Human Services department of the government. They will be getting results for the drive through clinics throughout the country to test for COVID-19 and will be calling patients with their results. These results will be negative, inconclusive, or positive. They will be following a script and if calls need to be escalated, they will have nurses on site to take the positive result calls. Calls will range anywhere from 2-5 min. Shift Timing: Should be flexible from Sunday through Saturday between 7am and 10pm. This one is Job Order number #JC158517190. Good luck!