Stormont fires mom seen in viral video urging daughter to fight

A nurse seen in a video circulating social media is no longer employed by Stormont Vail, according to a statement from the hospital.

Several people sent the video to 13 NEWS. It showed two young girls in a park, with one of them being instructed by their mother to fight. You can hear the woman yelling to the girl to close her hand into a fist, and telling her not to cry.

"Knock her in the face," the woman says. "Make a fist and hit her in the...mouth."

Both girls eventually begin swinging at each other, scuffling for about a minute, until both walk away.

Stormont Vail issued a statement, saying its administration was made aware of the video Tuesday night. They identified the woman as an employee of their organization and she was immediately suspended. They say, following an internal review, she was then fired.

Stormont said her behavior was not reflective of their organization's culture.

"Based on her personal conduct in the video involving the enticement and promotion of aggressive actions that placed two children at risk of physical harm, we were deeply concerned," Stormont's statement read. "Our patients are often vulnerable and include children, and the acts demonstrated in the video toward other vulnerable individuals and involving her own family members clearly indicates and confirms that as an employer we determined that we could not continue to retain her in a patient care setting acting on our behalf."

Stormont said it is cooperating with law enforcement and other agencies in their investigations.