Residents in the Potwin neighborhood were allowed to return home about an hour after a gas leak forced them to evacuate.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, they were called to 1st and Greenwood just after 10:00am after a contractor hit a 4" gas line.

The line leaked large amounts of natural gas forcing them to evacuate several homes in the area.

Kansas Gas Service was called in to repair the line.

Residents in the area were allowed to return home about an hour later.