Homeless at "double risk" of getting, spreading coronavirus

Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They often don't have places to wash their hands, struggle with health problems and crowd together in grimy camps.

Washington State, California and Oregon are among the states most affected by homelessness and the coronavirus. Yet few communities that are trying to contain the spread of the virus have rolled out plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation. That would prevent them from passing it on. One place that's taken action is Seattle's King County. It's installed more than a dozen module units where infected homeless people can recover.