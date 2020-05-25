Homeless South Carolina Veterans receive aid

On this Memorial Day there are currently 462 homeless veterans in South Carolina says a report by the United States Interagency Council on Homeless.

The report conducted in January 2020 found that on any given day there are 462 homeless veterans in South Carolina, some of the most affected counties include Richland and Lexington.

Craig Currey, Transitions Homeless Center CEO, and his team interact with about 35 self-identifying veterans a day. The organization offers housing, meals and connections to resources with the Veterans Affairs office.

"It is frustrating when you see someone who served their country and now they're homeless, and you kind of wonder sometimes what happened along the way that led to that,” says Currey. “It's a different story every time.”

Although every case is different, Currey and his team see the themes of mental health and drug addiction afflicting the veterans they talk to.

Currently the organization offers help with overcoming PTSD as well as helping soldiers transition to civilian life.

The Big Red Barn Retreat is another organization working in South Carolina to combat the issue of homelessness among veterans.

"Do I have somebody next to me or behind me that I can trust,” says Lamont Christian, program leader and veteran of the Big Red Barn Retreat. “That is the underlying fabric, the thing that is woven into the military experience. It's trust. Can I trust the person behind me? Do I trust the person above me? Do I trust the people beside me? Do I trust the people in front me, and those elements I think don't get spoken about. And so when a military member separates, that what's they're looking for. They're looking for who can I trust."

The South Carolina Veterans Affairs Department says that they will continue to work with various organizations around the state to fight the homelessness they’re seeing.

The survey shows homelessness rates for counties in South Carolina and can be found here.

For volunteer opportunities with Transitions Homeless Center CEO visit their website.

For volunteer opportunities with Big Red Barn Retreat visit their website.

