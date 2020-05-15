Holton man arrested for unlawfully firing gun

Jackson County deputies arrested a Holton man Thursday after he fired a gun in the city.

Law enforcement received multiple reports of shot being fired in the area of 8th and Kansas. They responded to thee scene and tracked the gunfire.

They identified the suspect as 31-year-old Justin Judy, who refused to come out of the residence at 420 W 8th St. The Sheriff's Office were able to reach Judy by phone, and eventually got him to surrender peacefully.

Deputies and police officers returned later with a search warrant and seized evidence from the home.

Judy is being held for the unlawful discharge of a firearm.