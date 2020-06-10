Highland Park leaves Centennial League, joins KCK-Atchison League in 2022

Highland Park is the latest team to leave the Centennial League, USD 501 announced Wednesday.

"We would like to congratulate Highland Park on this move," USD 501 spokesperson Erika Hall said. "It will certainly put them and their students in a more competitive position moving forward."

The Kansas City Kansas-Atchison League voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the Scots into their league for the 2022-2023 school year. Highland Park will now take on KC-area schools Washington, Schlagle, Wyandotte, Atchison, Sumner, and Harmon in conference play.

The announcement comes after Seaman officially made the move to leave the Centennial League on Monday. The USD 345 Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to join the United Kansas Conference in the 2022-2023 school year.

"The Centennial League as we once knew it is no longer," Seaman Athletic Director Steve Bushnell told 13 NEWS. "We just felt like it was in the best interests of our student athletes and our high school, our sports programs and the student body, as well as our community. It was the thing that we needed to do."

Topeka West also joins the United Kansas Conference in 2022-2023. Shawnee Heights became a member in 2018.

