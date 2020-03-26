Highland Park fire causes $15,000 damage to home

A Wednesday night fire caused $15,000 in damage to a home in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

Topeka Fire Department crews were sent just after 8 p.m. to a report of a blaze at 2501 S.E. Illinois Ave.

First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A man and a cat were able to escape before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, pending further investigation.

Of the $15,000 loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of this fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222 TIPS.

