High waters close K-99 highway north of Emporia on Friday morning

K-99 highway just north of Emporia is closed Friday morning after water from Thursday night storms is covering the roadway.

The water is in a low-lying area near County Road 200, about 2 miles north of Emporia.

Authorities said K-99 is closed in an area near the 2000 to 2200 blocks of K-99 highway.

Kansas Department of Transportation crews are on the scene as of 6 a.m.

Lyon County sheriff's Sgt. Danny Broyles tells 13 NEWS early Friday that water is covering the highway in a low-lying area, with multiple streams and creeks.

Broyles said Kansas Department of Transportation officials project the highway will be closed for about a day.

Broyles added that other roads in Lyon County also had to be shut down as a result of high water.

Emergency crews were called to a possible accident early Friday on K-99 north of Emporia, where Broyles said an individual had tried to drive through the high water that resulted from flash flooding.

The vehicle became stranded and was unoccupied at the time crews arrived on the scene.

Broyles said the motorist was uninjured and that no water rescue was needed.

Broyles said the city of Emporia appears to have escaped major damage from Thursday night's storms, though there was some flooding on city streets.

There were reports of tree limbs down in the county, Broyles added. Public works crews were called to remove branches that were in the roadways. There were no immediate reports of property damage.

