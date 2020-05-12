High school graduation petitions gain traction across the state

More than 500 petitions have been started by students and parents across the nation that dreamt of walking the stage, or watching their child wear a cap and gown at the commencement ceremony.

In Kansas three petitions have been started by local students and parents asking schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies later in the year.

Schools all over the country have been forced to nix the long-standing tradition that would bring hundreds or even thousands of people close together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to shelter-in-place orders and social gathering limits graduation ceremonies are nearly impossible this year.

The alternative would be to hold virtual commencements via video conferencing software, like Zoom. This option has received much pushback with a petition with over 550,000 signatures. Many demand an in-person event during a later date in the year when restrictions on gatherings have been lifted.

“The biggest trend on Change.org. right now is being led by hundreds of students urging high schools and colleges to reschedule or postpone graduations canceled by COVID-19,” says Michael Jones, Managing Director of Campaigns. “There are petitions from almost every state, signed by thousands of students who don’t want their senior years to disappear without some kind of recognition.”

There are currently 1682 signatures targeting Junction City High School in Geary County

There are currently 811 signatures targeting Kansas City Public Schools in Wyandotte County

There are currently 352 signatures targeting Augusta Senior High School in Butler County

A spreadsheet of each petition from across the country can be found here

