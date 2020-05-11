High school athletes honored at Evergy Plaza

While there isn't much that can make up for a lot of senior athletes losing their last seasons, some local mothers found a way to bring their spirits up.

Beth Jessup, with the website Sports Moms United, spearheaded efforts to salute athletes on Evergy Plaza's video board. The pictures are a way to honor the students who missed out on their last chance to compete.

They are starting out with pictures of local baseball players first, with Seaman and Shawnee Heights athletes this week.

"It sucks cause I thought this year was their year," Shawnee Heights mother Michelle Zimmerman said. "And most of these are the kids that they played with have played together; either with each other, against each other, and a lot of them played this summer with each other. We really thought this year was the year."

They hope to salute students from more schools and sports in coming weeks.