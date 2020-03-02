Hiawatha dispatcher honored for life-saving action

A Hiawatha dispatcher was honored for her life-saving actions.

Paige Powell was given a certificate recognizing her quick thinking that saved teenage Adam Creek's life during a November crash.

"From the get-go at KU, they were saying that he was here in a very quick time. it's what saved him," Creek's mother, Linda Scroggins, said.

A car holding five teenagers lost lost control and crashed.

Powell responded to the 911 call, and sent a helicopter directly to the scene.

Normally, the victims would be transported to the hospital by ambulance and then helicoptered out, but Powell determined that would take too long in this situation.

"It's seconds, minutes between everybody making full recoveries and, maybe not," Powell said. "It's just very important to me and it's near to my heart that we continue to help people to the best of our abilities."