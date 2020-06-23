Henry Drive construction closes access control point in Fort Riley

Fort Riley has updated its access control operating hours and construction says the military base.

City Officials say construction will close Henry Drive on Fort Riley from Smokey Hill Road to Ray Road beginning this week.

If access is needed via Henry Drive to enter or exit the post will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield according to the base. Drivers may want to consider alternative routes to avoid traffic.

There will be one inbound lane at the Henry Access Control Point will also be closed. The City says Henry Drive provides access to Ft. Riley from I-70.

Crews say the construction should be finished in August.

The base wants to remind drivers to obey speed limits and all traffic control signs, as well as be aware of pedestrian traffic in work zones.

According to the base Estes Access Control Point is open from 5 a.m. to midnight, Grant Access Control Point is reopened from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Trooper Drive Access Control Point is open 24 hours 7 days a week.

