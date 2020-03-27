Helping Hands needs foster pet-parents during Covid-19 pandemic

Due to the Shawnee Co. stay at home order, no pet adoptions will happen at Helping Hands Humane Society for the next 30 days.

“Like everybody else, we're trying to do as much social distancing and limiting the number of people in our building as possible,” Emi Griess with Helping Hands said.

Even though the doors are closed, the need for help for our furry friends is greater than ever.

“Of course we always need donations, especially right now any monetary donations or pet supplies are really helpful,” Griess said. “If you want to help out in a physical way and help take care of an animal, we're still looking for fosters."

The shelter is preparing for the possibility of an influx of animals coming in and would like to find as many foster homes as possible to keep space open.

“So far we haven't seen an influx of animals from Covid-19, but we know that that could still be coming," Griess said. "We're just trying to prepare for the possibility of increased intake and of course not being able to do adoptions for 30 days, kind of going out on space.”

To apply to foster a pet, first read the foster care manual.

Next, you can apply here.

More information is available on the Helping Hands Facebook page.

“We’re really dedicated to doing whatever we need to find homes for the animals, keep helping the animals, and we're lucky that we get to keep coming to work and take care of them here,” Griess said.

