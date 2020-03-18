Helping Hands limits shelter access during COVID-19 pandemic

Topeka's Helping Hands Humane Society is limiting access to its adoption floor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Thursday, people must call and schedule an appointment to see and adopt animals. The shelter also will take appointments for people who would like to purchase from their gift shop.

Shelter officials say they need to limit the number of people in the building, but don't want to stop adoptions. They still must take in animals, and want to avoid overcrowding. Photos of adoptable pets are posted on the HHHS Facebook page.

“The health and safety of our pets and the community is our top priority. According to the World Health Organization, there is ‘no evidence that companion animals have been infected or could spread coronavirus (COVID-19).’ Our fear at this time is that as an open admission shelter, if we did have to close our doors and were not allowed to adopt out animals, we would not be able to stop taking animals in, which would create a bottleneck," Kathy Maxwell, Executive Director, said.

if you need to schedule an appointment, call the shelter at (785) 233-7325 during regular business hours (Mon-Sat 11:30am-6pm, Sun 1-5pm).

HHHS said it is ensuring staff is available to care for the animals, while also preparing for a potential increase in the number of animals coming to the shelter. In addition, they urge people to have an emergency plan, should someone need to care for their pets.

People who would like to make donations to the shelter, including cat litter and cleaning supplies, should leave them outside the front doors or east admissions entrance. HHHS regularly places a list of needs on their Facebook page.

