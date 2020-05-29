Helping Hands Humane Society receives grant from Petco Foundation

The Helping Hands Humane Society has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Petco Foundation.

The Petco Foundation has awarded HHHS the grant to support its lifesaving efforts during COVID-19

“This grant will be hugely helpful in our lifesaving efforts during a time when we haven’t been able to hold annual in-person fundraisers that typically raise tens of thousands of dollars for our cause. The Petco Foundation’s support means the lost and homeless pets of our community can continue to receive great care—vaccinations, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, special medical attention from our veterinarian and her staff, playgroups and one-on-one training with our behavior team, and more,” says Kathy Maxwell, Executive Director at HHHS.

The grant will help to keep programs running such as the lost and found department, a team that works to reunite lost pets with their owners, and the adoption department, a team taking pride in finding the perfect fit for families and pets looking for loving homes.

The grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is distributing $1 million in product and donations and is putting out a national call to encourage animal lovers everywhere to take action to save lives.

The commitment follows the Petco Foundations recent distribution of over $13 million to animal welfare organizations across America.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” says Petco Foundation President, Susanne Kogut. “At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help Helping Hands Humane Society do just that.”

HHHS is a nonprofit open admission shelter that serves Northeast Kansas. The shelter takes in over 6,000 animals a year. For more information about HHHS visit their website.

The Petco Foundation is an organization committed to supporting animal welfare partners’ needs as they face the responsibilities of protecting human health and saving animal lives. For more on the Petco Foundation visit their website.

