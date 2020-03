The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed there are now 21 positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in the state.

That’s up from the 16 reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Lee Norman said 5 out of 11 cases in Johnson County were person to person transmission of the virus. Johnson County currently has the most cases in the state; Wyandotte County has 5, Leavenworth County has 2, and Butler, Douglas and Franklin Counties have one each.