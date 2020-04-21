Health Officer Dr. Pezzino says Shawnee Co. will reopen slowly when state gives go ahead

Shawnee County added two more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, now up to 94.

Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino told 13 NEWS via zoom: That's encouraging. It's a slow, but consistent, decrease in the number of new cases each week.

He says once the state gives the green light to re-open, Shawnee County will lift restrictions slowly, one at a time every two weeks.

"So when the right time comes and when the State says you can go for it, we are ready to start lifting those restrictions," Dr. Pezzino said. "I want to be clear though it's not gonna be like floodgates are gonna be open, and you know all the water's rushing at once. It's gonna be more like a faucet trickle."

Dr. Pezzino says we'll only continue the downward trend if people stay patient and continue social distancing.

The state's stay-at-home order currently expires May 3.