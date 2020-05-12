Health Department notified of employers requiring negative COVID-19 tests

The Shawnee County Health Department has been notified of employers requiring employees returning to work to have negative COVID-19 test results.

Current testing guidelines say that it is not recommended for people without symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested for the virus. Testing and other related resources are currently to be focused solely on those with symptoms of COVID-19 and other high risk groups identified by the Shawnee County Health Department.

Those that have been quarantined due to the virus will be provided with a letter stating they are cleared by a doctor to return to work when the quarantine period is over.

“We appreciate the concerns employers have in regards to the health of their staff and we look forward to continuing to work together as capacity for testing increases in our community,” says Carrie Delfs, SCHD Clinical Services Division Manager.

Testing is currently only recommended for those with at least two of the following symptoms: Fever of 100.4 F or higher, chills, rigors, myalgia, malaise, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness, new olfactory and taste disorders and diarrhea.

The SCHD would like to remind everyone that coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your face.

These simple steps can be taken to prevent spreading the virus: wash hands often for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with someone who is sick, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

