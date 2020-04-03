Health Center adopts web-based consultation system

The University of Kansas Health System-Saint Francis is using a program called "web-ex" for visits that can be handled through a video link.

It's aimed at handling things like consultations, routine follow-ups and general questions.

Saint Francis has done more than 350 tele-health visits this week. Stormont Vail adopted a similar practice, logging more than 2,200 in its system in the past week.

KU Health-Saint Francis surgeon doctor Jen McAllaster said they want to treat patients, in the safest way possible.

"What we know right now is the most important thing everyone can do is stay home, practice social distancing - and that's what we're trying to do." Dr. Jen McAllaster said.

Appointments are done via secure connection and doctors can direct patients to come for an in-person visit if they spot something concerning.