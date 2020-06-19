Head of Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to retire this year

After 15 years at the helm of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Gina Millsap is planning to step down later this year.

Millsap, the library's chief executive officer, came to Topeka in August 2005.

Under her leadership, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library gained the reputation as being on the cutting-edge of technology and services offered to its customers.

In 2016, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library was named Library of the Year.

Millsap plans to retire on Dec. 1.

The library board of directors is developing a timeline for the library's next CEO.

According to a news release from the library, Millsap has been a champion for literacy and learning; for working with partners from across the community; and for develping digital services.

“This announcement is bittersweet," said Liz Post, chairwoman of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Board of Trustees. "We will miss her leadership, energy and humor, but are so pleased that she will remain in the community and continue to help Topeka and Shawnee County be a great place to live and learn."

Post added that Millsap "is respected nationally for her expertise and innovative approach to library services. Our library is one of the best in North America because of her leadership and innovation; and we’ll always be Library of the Year. We wish her the best as she starts this new adventure.”

Millsap moved to Kansas to assume the chief executive position after a national search to replace the late David L. Leamon, who retired in 2005 after 13 years of service.

She previously served as executive director of the Ames Public Library in Ames, Iowa, for 10 years and in various positions at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, Mo., for 20 years.

“I have been so fortunate to have worked in three of the finest public libraries in the country,” Millsap said. “The librarian profession and libraries have ancient roots and yet what I love most about libraries is their inclusiveness and their agility in continually adapting and changing to meet the needs and goals of their communities. That is what I have tried to facilitate throughout my career.”

