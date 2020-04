A local high school isn't letting the stay at home order stop one of their annual fundraising events.

Hayden High School has decided to make their 43rd annual Blue and Gold Gala virtual this year. The gala helps raise money to provide financial assistance to students and support the school.

The school held both a silent and a live auction online Thursday night.

Then they will have openings and blessings on Saturday, and the auctions will end Saturday night.