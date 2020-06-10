Harvesters mobile food pantry distributes to those in need

People lined up to fill up their pantries Tuesday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot.

Volunteers from Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka Turnaround team held their annual Harvesters food distribution and more than 41,000 pounds of food in all were handed out to people in need of food access.

People could pick fresh fruit, vegetables and meats. They were also given information about the census and protective masks.

Libby Beier, a volunteer with the Topeka Bible Church, said the variety was great for people to choose from.

“Today we had a big bag of chicken nuggets and hamburger patties, we don't normally have meat, so that was a big one, said Beier. “Pineapples, potatoes and apples, lettuce and all kinds of veggies and fruits. Great produce.”

Beier also said it’s important that neighbors help neighbors.

“It's so nice to be able to do something because it kind of feels helpless, like, I don't know what to do, but this is so nice to be able to talk to people in the community, see people who really are in need and be able to do something about it.”

People are having hardships they were not anticipating due to COVID-19. Delores Smith, the organizer of the event Tuesday, said people should not feel ashamed about asking for help.

“People who have been out of work, now they are starting to get back, and they say, 'oh they don't want to come because someone needs it more than I do.' No, that's not true. If you can get in the vehicle or you can get your friend to get food, you need it just as much as someone else does. There is plenty.”

For more information about future locations:

https://www.harvesters.org/Harvesters.org/media/assets-uploaded/Agency/Mobile%20Pantries/2020-Kansas-Mobile-Food-Pantries-04-08-2020.pdf

