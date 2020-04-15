Harvesters closes Topeka facility, cancels distributions over COVID-19 concern

Harvesters has temporarily closed its Topeka facility and canceled nearly a dozen food distributions over possible COVID-19 exposure.

The organization says a staff member experienced symptoms similar to the virus, and was tested. The staff member and other workers at the facility are self-quarantining while they await results.

Harvesters says it notified any volunteers who may have come in contact with the staff member.

The temporary closure means anyone who picks up food or receives food deliveries from the Topeka facility will not be able to receive it. Crews are cleaning and disinfecting the location. It will reopen, and deliveries and pickups resume, once it is deemed safe.

Harvesters has cancelled several mobile food distributions through Saturday. Any cancellations that continue into next week will be posted on their web site, www.harvesters.org, under the Get Help page.

Mobile Food Distribution Cancellations

Thursday, April 16

9 – 10 a.m. - The Federated Church of Burlingame, 322 S. Topeka, Burlingame, KS 66413

10 a.m. - ECKAN: Osage Community Center, 517 South 1st Street, Osage City, KS 66523

1:30 p.m. - Melvern Church of God, 134 Northeast Main, Melvern, KS 66510

Friday, April 17

9 – 10 a.m. - Wellsville Family Worship Center, 601 Locust, Wellsville, KS 66092

9 – 10 a.m. - Capitol City School, Hummer Park Football Field, East Parking Lot, 500 SW Tuffy Kellog Dr., Topeka, KS

11:30 – 12:30 p.m. - ECKAN Franklin County, Don Woodward Community Center, 517 E. 3rd St., Ottawa, KS

12 – 1 p.m. - Help House, Inc., High School lot at 610 East 6th Street, Lyndon, KS 66451

2 – 3 p.m. - Community Resources Council, Inc. Avondale East NET Center, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd., Topeka, KS 66605

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m. – Eastside Church of God in Christ, 2724 Southeast 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66607

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. - Bread of Life, 234 SE Lime St., Topeka, KS 66607

2 – 3 p.m. - Shawnee Heights UMC, 6020 SE 44th St., Tecumseh, KS

