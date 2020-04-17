Harvesters Topeka set to re-open Monday

Harvesters Community Food Network says it will be re-opening its Topeka facility on Monday, April 20. The facility was closed on Thursday the 16th after a staff member showed symptoms of COVID-19. The facility was disinfected and all staff are self-quarantining at home until test results come back.

Harvesters Topeka will be bringing staff from the Kansas City location, using temp staff and working with the Kansas National Guard to see if they can help out during the re-opening. All mobile food distributions scheduled for the week of April 20 will happen. Food deliveries and pickups that were scheduled for April 16, 17 and 18 will be rescheduled, but mobile distributions will not. Harvesters will not be accepting volunteers at this time.