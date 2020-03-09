Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organized by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The couple joined Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain’s royal family on Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.

It’s expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.

The Commonwealth service is a major event on the royal calendar, largely because the 93-year-old monarch has embraced the network of nations for much of her life.

The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking, apparently due to the new coronavirus.

