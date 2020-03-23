Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped from several KCI bathroom walls

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW-TV) Some people are so desperate for hand sanitizer they are going to drastic measures to get it.

Kansas City International Airport posted this photo to its Facebook and Twitter accounts Sunday.

The airport says several hand sanitizer dispensers have been ripped off walls in their restrooms.

Officials say the wall-mounted dispensers are the only practical way to offer the sanitizer, as squirt bottles would likely get stolen too.

The airport says they are reviewing surveillance footage outside the restrooms, and that there's still plenty of soap and water for everyone to use.

 