Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped from several KCI bathroom walls

Some people are so desperate for hand sanitizer they are going to drastic measures to get it.

Kansas City International Airport posted this photo to its Facebook and Twitter accounts Sunday.

It’s unfortunate that several hand sanitizer dispensers were ripped off walls in our rest rooms. We can’t replace them. We’re doing all we can for public health, despite this act. We have plenty of soap & paper towel dispensers intact & there are other hand sanitizer dispensers. pic.twitter.com/kUsLqzc4wh — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) March 22, 2020

The airport says several hand sanitizer dispensers have been ripped off walls in their restrooms.

Officials say the wall-mounted dispensers are the only practical way to offer the sanitizer, as squirt bottles would likely get stolen too.

The airport says they are reviewing surveillance footage outside the restrooms, and that there's still plenty of soap and water for everyone to use.