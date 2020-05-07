Habitat For Humanity ReStore opens back up

Topeka's Habitat For Humanity ReStore continues taking its small towards getting back to business.

Habitat leaders, working as cashiers, saw Topekans lined up at the door when they opened at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. They're open again Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on NE Gordon.

The pandemic closed the ReStore for eight weeks, and Habitat was not able to accept any home improvement donations or sell any to benefit habitat. They're also short on volunteer power, something they'll slowly work their way back up to.

"We can't bring back our volunteers yet, and the ReStore and the rest of our programs really rely heavily on our volunteers. We're hoping to phase in volunteers the week of May 18th and bring back some of our less vulnerable volunteers so anything you'd find in a home you can find at the ReStore and every dollar spent at the ReStore helps the programs of Habitat."

They’re reminding you now you have a place to bring those home improvement donations.