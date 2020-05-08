HOST program gives donations to 16 more companies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Donations raised through the HOST Program were delivered to 16 more businesses this week.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced the $52,000 in new relief Friday.

Businesses Receiving Donations This Week:

  • Adrienne Wagner
  • Blackbird Cafe
  • Bradley's Corner Café
  • Casserolle
  • El Chilar
  • El Dorado Mexican Grill
  • Freddy's Frozen Custard
  • Hanover Pancake House
  • Hog Wild Pit BBQ
  • Kaw River Rustics
  • Kiku
  • LaRocca's Pizza
  • Louie's Lounge
  • Safely Sunning
  • Senor Burrito
  • Serenity Thyme Massage

This week's funds raise the program's total to $707,000 raised and 115 Shawnee County businesses assisted.

The HOST program has distributed $392,000 from that total to over $1,400 furloughed workers.

 