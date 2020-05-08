HOST program gives donations to 16 more companies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Donations raised through the HOST Program were delivered to 16 more businesses this week.
The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced the $52,000 in new relief Friday.
Businesses Receiving Donations This Week:
- Adrienne Wagner
- Blackbird Cafe
- Bradley's Corner Café
- Casserolle
- El Chilar
- El Dorado Mexican Grill
- Freddy's Frozen Custard
- Hanover Pancake House
- Hog Wild Pit BBQ
- Kaw River Rustics
- Kiku
- LaRocca's Pizza
- Louie's Lounge
- Safely Sunning
- Senor Burrito
- Serenity Thyme Massage
This week's funds raise the program's total to $707,000 raised and 115 Shawnee County businesses assisted.
The HOST program has distributed $392,000 from that total to over $1,400 furloughed workers.