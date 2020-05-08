HOST program gives donations to 16 more companies

Donations raised through the HOST Program were delivered to 16 more businesses this week.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced the $52,000 in new relief Friday.

Businesses Receiving Donations This Week:



Adrienne Wagner

Blackbird Cafe

Bradley's Corner Café

Casserolle

El Chilar

El Dorado Mexican Grill

Freddy's Frozen Custard

Hanover Pancake House

Hog Wild Pit BBQ

Kaw River Rustics

Kiku

LaRocca's Pizza

Louie's Lounge

Safely Sunning

Senor Burrito

Serenity Thyme Massage

This week's funds raise the program's total to $707,000 raised and 115 Shawnee County businesses assisted.

The HOST program has distributed $392,000 from that total to over $1,400 furloughed workers.