HHHS receives Maddie's Fund grant to help foster animals

Helping Hands Humane Society says Maddie’s Fund grants $5,000 to homeless animals.

HHHS says it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.

“Thanks to Maddie, this grant will allow us to provide care for even more vulnerable homeless animals including pregnant dogs and cats, moms with litters, orphaned kittens and puppies who need to be bottle fed, dogs undergoing heartworm treatment, pets in foster hospice care, those who need extended medical care and supervision, under-socialized animals who are learning to love and trust in foster care, and more,” says Jenna Petesch, HHHS’s Foster Coordinator.

HHHS says Topeka is a community that cares deeply about animals and that compassion for pets resounded through Shawnee County when hundreds of citizens submitted foster applications during COVID-19.

The shelter says the grant will help fund the medical care required to support an expanded foster program, which will save lives and provide a bright future for adoptable foster animals or a dignified and comfortable end-of-life experience for those in foster hospice care.

For more information on the Helping Hands Humane Society visit its website.

