Gym members have concerns with paying fees while fitness centers are closed

Gym members are concerned they're paying fees for something they cannot use.

Like all fitness centers, the gym portion is closed, but since many Great Life Topeka locations have golf courses that are open, and included in memberships, the dues are still active.

Great Life Topeka member Jeri Billings says she's paying fees for a gym she can't use.

"I acquired about why they're still charging people during the coronavirus if we can't use the gym, all the gyms were closed," Billings said. "They said you had to cancel by February 28 or else your stuck for a whole another year. I was not told that when I signed up."

The difference between Great Life and other gyms, the golf courses included in their memberships, are considered essential businesses , and remain open.

"You know, I dont golf, I didn't sign up to golf, I just sign up to workout," Billings emphasized.

The Better Business Bureau says it's best to read through your contract.

"Make sure also to you understand any verbal promises that were made and also in that contract hopefully you did that prior to signing," Denise Groene with Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB says other gyms, such as Colaw and Crunch fitness may have different requirements during this time.

"You have some gyms that are completely closed because all they have is the workout facility and then you may have other gyms that also have additional components that are still allowed to remain open, so it really is a case by case scenario," Groene explained.

If you find yourself still in a contract, Groene says, "I would first recommend reaching out to that business and asking why this particular area of the contract wasn't upheld. You can also file a dispute through the Better Business Bearau."

Jeri says she wants other to be aware, "people are going to remember how businesses treated them during this time."

Rick Farrant, owner of Great Life Topeka told 13 News that there is only have one staff member handling membership inquiries right now during this time.

Farrant also mentioned Jeri will be contacted and will be offered several options.