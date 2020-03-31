Gusty winds return, but still warm Wednesday

Mild weather will continue for the next few days as south winds turn gusty again.

Wednesday morning will start out cool with temperatures in the mid 40s. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Breezy south winds will continue Wednesday night as clouds start to move back into the area. There is a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but the rain will not be widespread.

Thursday will bring one more day of warm and windy weather with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A better rain chance will move in Thursday night, and there will be some thunderstorms too. The risk for severe weather is low.

Rain will likely last throughout the day Friday with much cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s with breezy north winds.

Temperatures will get even colder Friday night and into Saturday morning with lows likely a few degrees below freezing area wide. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors to avoid damage.

The cool down will be brief as temperatures will return to the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.