Guidelines being set to reopen schools in the fall

Teachers, Parents and organizations are coming together to create guidelines for reopening schools in the fall says the Kansas State Department of Education.

The Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson, has assembled a task force to develop guidelines for schools to safely reopen buildings in the fall while also ensuring the continuance of education in the event the school year is once again interrupted according to a release sent by the Department.

“We want Kansans to know that we will have school in the fall, and that we are prepared to do everything within our power to keep staff, students and families safe,” says Watson. “This is a huge lift for our state. We have assembled the best minds in Kansas to address any scenario our education system might encounter as a result of this pandemic. Our Continuous Learning Task Force laid the groundwork earlier this spring when school buildings were forced to close. Now, we’re building from that work and the lessons we’ve learned to create an even more comprehensive resource to help guide schools this fall.”

The Department says that almost 1,000 teachers, administrators, parents, school board members and Department members have been collaborating on the document since May.

The release says that an Operations Team is working guidance for sanitation, social distancing, busing and food service, while an Instructional Team will be working on multiple possibilities of learning opportunities such as a competency-based education and assessment model broken into grades and organized by content areas.

The Department says that the document will be presented to the Kansas State Board of Education in the July meeting, and if approved, will be available to school districts that same month.

