Guardsmen quick actions save a life in Lawrence

Army National Guardsmen’s quick actions and compassion saved a life in Lawrence says the Kansas Army National Guard.

While driving from Leawood toward Lawrence on Kansas Highway 10, Spc. Darin McQueen noticed a girl that appeared to be sitting on the side of a bridge with her feet dangling off says McQueen. He immediately notified Staff Sgt. Joshua Thompson of the situation and the team quickly turned around.

"It was very unusual to see someone sitting on the bridge - when it was raining pretty heavily - and meant someone wasn't doing OK," says McQueen. "With all the military training we attend, learning to spot indicators, this was just a more obvious one."

According to his team member Sgt. Caleb Grady, McQueen was adamant on stopping to check on the girl.

"His insistence really got us to come together to know that this needed to be addressed," says Grady.

Thompson and Grady exited the van to talk to the girl when they noticed she had been crying and inching closer to the edge of the bridge. They said as they assessed the situation they slowly approached her and asked her question to keep her calm.

The guardsmen noted that she kept asking why they had stopped to help her on the side of the road as so many cars before them had driven past. Thompson said that he continued to try to talk to the girl as Grady made his way down the side of the bridge.

"I climbed down into the ravine and got under her," Grady said. "Every time she would look down she would see me instead of what she was planning on doing."

As Grady and Thompson were assisting the girl Cpl. Ethan Payne says that he placed the phone call to emergency services as the rest of their team exited the van to reroute traffic to other lanes to prevent another accident.

Thompson says that he reached his hand out to her and offered to talk and was able to gain leverage when she accepted. The guardsman then picked up the girl from the side of the bridge and carried her to the van where the other men sat and spoke with her as they actively listened and engaged in conversation until emergency crews arrived.

"I tried to talk to her about things she could relate to once she was in the van," McQueen said. "Tried to keep her mind off what was bothering her."

After the arrival of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office the soldiers continued to talk to her and promised to bring her bike back to her house according to the Army National Guard. Payne says that the one thing people should remember in dark times is that people care, no matter what you think he says, people care.

According to the Army National Guard, Emergency Services notified the girl’s family and transported her to receive help while the Guardsmen followed up on their promise.

Capt. Matthew Indermuehle says that when someone chooses to serve in the Guard, they have a want to serve and selfless heart.

"My Soldiers train to be able to handle these situations, by assessing that there was a need, and had the strong moral courage to turn around and do what was right," Indermuehle said. "They were in the right place at the right time and able to help someone in need."