Guard rail construction on U.S. 75 in Topeka

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that guard rail maintenance will take place on U.S. 75 starting on Friday, June 12.

KDOT says that crews will be performing maintenance on a guard rail on the northbound ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka on Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Department says that traffic will be detoured to the right shoulder and drivers should use caution as well as expect slow moving traffic.

