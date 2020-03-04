Groundbreaking for new Douglass Community Recreation Center

Years after the Douglass Park pool was closed and filled in, progress is being made towards the new Douglass Community Recreation Center.

Members of the Douglass Center board, city commission and Manhattan Parks and Recreation along with numerous community leaders and members were on hand for the groundbreaking at the corner of Fort Riley Boulevard and 10th street in Manhattan.

The new Douglass Community Recreation Center will have a high school regulation basketball court with two smaller cross courts, two volleyball, and pickleball courts.

There will also multi-purpose classroom space, an elevated walking track, and space for a fitness program.

“It will make this just a wonderful recreation facility that you can do multiple things in at a time that this community really needs.” Douglass Community Recreation Center, director, Dave Baker says.

Construction of the new Douglass Community Recreation Center is scheduled to be complete by December 2020.