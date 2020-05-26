Greenwood Co. woman recovering from rollover accident

A Greenwood County woman is recovering from a rollover accident on Monday, May 25.

Lyon County Deputies were dispatched for a report of an injury accident to the 500 block of South Highway 99 just before 1 p.m.

Karin Platt, 48, of Virgil, was located in her upside down 1997 GMC Yukon.

Platt was traveling northbound, when for an unknown reason, her passenger side tires left the east side of the highway. Platt overcorrected and landed in the west ditch where her vehicle had rolled twice.

Weather is believed to be a reason for the accident.

Platt was transported to Newman Regional Hospital and had non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt during the incident.

