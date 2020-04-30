Greater Topeka Partnership talks COVID-19 economic impact

With plans to reopen the economy taking shape, the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on summer plans.

Topeka's largest music festival, Heartland Stampede, will not take the stage this June.

It's another blow that can make it feel like summer is over before it ever starts.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO, Matt Pivarnik said, “We’re hoping for a very aggressive, but safe reopening strategy of our economy.”

He said Gov. Laura Kelly's plans to reopen the economy are essential to moving forward.

“We’ve been telling businesses all week, let’s be a little bit patient. There are a lot of really smart people working on this and as of 6:30 on Thursday evening, we’re going to know what our next steps are," Pivarnik said.

The assistant manager at Iron Rail Brewing in downtown Topeka said, “We’re hoping to get our community in here as fast as we can, but in the healthiest and safest way possible.”

Mass gatherings are still a big question mark though, which led organizers of Heartland Stampede to cancel this year's event in Topeka.

Pivarnik said, “We’re definitely disappointed, I think we understand though. I think putting 100,000 people together right now, that early, might just be a bit of an overreach.”

He said landing the music festival was a big win for the city and it's not the only summer event that could cause a loss in revenue.

“When we have events down here and we have 10 or 15,000 people, I mean obviously that makes the cash registers of our downtown businesses ring," said Pivarnik.

The Greater Topeka Partnership has been focused on helping small businesses since COVID-19 hit the community.

“People are losing their livelihoods," Pivarnik said, "The small businesses that serve us, most of those owners have put every single penny of their entire lives into that small business.”

Iron Rail Brewing reports they are doing about 30% of revenue compared to before the pandemic.

With or without events, Pivarnik challenges the community to support local.

He said, “Remember that we’re not going to have that infusion of people this summer and remember to come to downtown even when there’s not an event. Topekans have learned, you come to downtown because it's cool downtown.”

Pivarnik said his organization will start discussing upcoming large events in Topeka once they hear plans from Gov. Kelly and Shawnee County health officials.