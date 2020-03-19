Greater Topeka Partnership looks to assist small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

With restaurants and bars forced to close their doors, and people encouraged to stay home as much as possible, many small business owners and employers wondering: what's next?

"We are developing a community strategy for small businesses," Glenda Washington with the Greater Topeka Partnership said. "We are looking at what can we do to keep them from hurting right now."

The GTP has set up two key resources:

One, SupportTopeka.com, which provides an online resource guide for small businesses including grant and loan programs, and a place to post special offerings.

The second is the Covid-19 Resiliency Desk — a twice-weekly, interactive webinar connecting small businesses with experts.

"To our small businesses, we talked about you yesterday, we really do hear your pain. We understand that you are all concerned," Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla said. "I want to remind you of a few things. Understand that there is a moratorium on your mortgages. Understand that we just passed a package that has the unemployment benefits to ensure that everybody that has been displaced because of this COVID issue is going to have access to unemployment benefits. Understand that the KCC has been halted by the governor, and all of those resources have been halted so that you can actually put a pause so that when we are ready to restart, we're all going to restart together and all of us are going to come around you. Your community loves you."

Now, officials are asking the community to show it and take advantage of delivery or pick-up options to keep small businesses afloat.

"We are one community, and now again is the time that we embrace this community, these businesses in this community, our neighbors, our friends, our cousins, our brothers, and let them know that we support them," Washington said.