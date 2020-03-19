Greater Topeka Partnership launches resources for small businesses

The Greater Topeka Partnership launched new resources to support small businesses as they deal with closures and restrictions sparked by COVID-19 concerns.

“All entities and staff members under the Greater Topeka Partnership banner are endeavoring to support small and local businesses using every resource at their disposal,” said Matt Pivarnik,

CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We are one, and only through a joint effort can we feel whole again.”

The new web site www.supporttopeka.com features resources for businesses and residents, including information on grant and loan programs, and special offers for customers.

GTP also is hosting interactive webinars twice a week, called the COVID-19 Resiliency Desk. The sessions will connect small business owners with experts from areas like the Small Business Administration, state and local health departments, GTP programs, and the Kansas Dept. of Commerce.

“Now more than ever we need to take care of the small businesses who take care of us,” said Glenda Washington, senior vice president of Women and Minority Business Development, GO Topeka.

“This is an unprecedented period in global history. If we neglect our neighbors and they succumb to the struggle at hand, we all suffer. The Partnership wants to ensure all our small and local businesses have access to the proper resources and leadership to

help them endure this difficult time.”

The first webinar was Thursday. Information on future sessions will be on the Greater Topeka Partnership Facebook page. The plan is to hold them at 11 a.m., every Tuesday and Thursday.