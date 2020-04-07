Greater Topeka Partnership enacts pay cuts, furloughs to cope with coronavirus

The Greater Topeka Partnership is cutting pay and furloughing staff as it deals with fallout from coronavirus.

GTP announced its COVID-19 Crisis Organizational Plan in a news release Tuesday night.

One-third of the staff will take partial- or full furloughs, along with a hiring freeze on open positions. In addition, most GTP staff will take temporary pay cuts. CEO Matt Pivarnik will see his pay reduced 40 percent.

Pivarnik said the moves were needed to ensure the organization's financial sustainability.

"Every member of our team provides important value, and the decision that we announced this week was not made lightly," Pivarnik said. "These actions were taken to ensure that when this crisis is over, we will be able to focus on restoring our community and rebuilding the Momentum that we have fought for over the past decade."

The plan takes effect Saturday, and continues until early July.

GTP has around 40 employees.