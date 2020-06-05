Grave Decorations to be picked up next week says City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence warns in a release that all decorations will be picked up in public cemeteries next week.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department stated that it will be removing all decorations that have been placed outside approved boarders in the Oak Hill Cemetery and the Maple Grove Cemetery as well as the markers in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Department warns residents that this will begin Wednesday, June 10.

The release states that the City will hold the collected items for a one month period for any wishing to pick up their items. They say that they cleanup helps to keep the cemetery clean as well as assisting with overall maintenance.

The City says that cemetery rules were reviewed and updated in 2018 and the results updated the cleaning process as well as defining areas for items to placed graveside.

For more information on the City of Lawrence cemetery rules visit their website.

