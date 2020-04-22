Grade-schoolers talk to hospital leaders about coronavirus

A local elementary class got to talk to medical professionals on a Zoom call.

Abi Williamson's class at Amanda Arnold Elementary in Manhattan was paired with Ascension Via Christi as part of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce's Classroom-to-Career program. Every year, fourth grade classes are matched with a Manhattan business that the visit and interact with throughout the year.

Because the class couldn't visit the hospital, leaders from Ascension Via Christi took the time to join a call with the class and explain how their jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Students were also able to have their questions about the virus answered, like what testing is happening and how a vaccine will be created.