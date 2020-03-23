Governors to urge feds for more funding, testing, equipment

The chair of the National Governors Association says the nation's governors will be calling on the federal government for major economic help in battling the coronavirus.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said governors are scheduled to hold a conference call Monday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Hogan says he'd like to hear that the nation is making more progress on getting testing, ventilators and personal protective equipment for health care providers.

Hogan says federal assistance is critically needed. He says while efforts made so far are appreciated, states continue to need more assistance and action.