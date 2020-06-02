Governor's SPARK Taskforce holds first meeting

Governor Laura Kelly's new task force aimed at fueling economic recovery from COVID-19 held its first meeting Tuesday.

The Governor said Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas, or SPARK, will start discussing how to spend $1.25 billion in federal relief funds.

Kelly said she's working out an agreement with Republican legislative leaders to give them some oversight on how the money is spent. She expects the first round of spending to include payments to cities and continues to cover their coronavirus-related costs.

Lawmakers convene Wednesday for a special session in which Governor Kelly wants them to approve extending the state's disaster declaration.