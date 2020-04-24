Governor appoints Lori Dougherty-Bischel to fill district court vacancy in 3rd Judicial District

Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Lori Dougherty-Bischel to fill the vacancy created by the departure of former Chief Judge and now Justice Evelyn Wilson.

Dougherty-Buschel is the Administrative Judge and Department Director for the City of Topeka Municipal Court and had previously served as Senior Counsel for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Associate Litigation Counsel for the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, and in a private practice setting with a focus on medical malpractice.

Dougherty-Buschel is an active member of the Topeka community and is involved in several attorney's associations. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 2002 and earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve alongside the excellent judges of our district court,” Dougherty-Bichsel said. “Moving from the municipal court to the district court is a significant change, but my approach to each case and to each person in my courtroom will be the same: to keep an open mind, to hear each side, to be fair and impartial, and above all, to always follow the law.”