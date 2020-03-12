Governor appoints Kellie Hogan to fill district court vacancy in 18th Judicial District

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Kellie E. Hogan today to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Hon.Terry Pullman.

Hogan, from Wichita, graduated from the University of Kansas in 1992 and earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1995. She is an attorney with Kansas Legal Services, where she spent over two decades representing clients in a variety of cases, including adoption, juvenile, divorce and disability. She is also active in the community, as a member of the Wichita Bar Association, the Wichita Women Attorneys Association, the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, the Wichita Public Library Foundation Board, Cornerstones of Care Wichita Community Council and the District of Kansas Federal Bench/Bar Committee. She is also the chair of the WBA Grow Your Own Lawyer Program.

“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to helping clients, many of whom are going through significant struggle in their lives, as they navigate difficult situations in our judicial system,” Hogan said. “That experience has enabled me to see our courts through many perspectives. As a judge, my first duties will be to make impartial, fair rulings, and to see that the law is followed, but I will also ensure that every litigant in my courtroom is heard. The citizens of Sedgwick County deserve my best efforts, and I will do my best every day.”

Judges in Sedgwick County are elected and serve four-year terms. When a judge retires in the middle of a term, the Governor appoints a new judge to finish out the term. The Division 16 position to which Hogan is being appointed will be on the ballot in 2020.