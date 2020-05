Governor Laura Kelly will not be attending the scheduled press briefing today, Monday, May 18.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will hold the regularly scheduled press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas Statehouse.

Due to a scheduling conflict the governor will not be attending, but will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, May 21.